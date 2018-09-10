Pick Six Podcast: NFL Week 1 recap includes debate of Patrick Mahomes (MVP?) and Bears gag

What a fun week of football that was. Unless you’re a Bears fan, anyway. Fortunately for us we actually have a Bears fan on our staff, so to handle the Pick Six Podcast NFL Week 1 recap, we brought on our buddy Sean Wagner-McGough to check his depression levels after seeing Chicago gag a game to the Packers on Sunday night.

Joining Sean and I were Ryan Wilson and John Breech and after allowing Sean to vent, we went through the full gamut of NFL games, debating whether Patrick Mahomes is a viable MVP candidate (it’s early but whatever!), if Andrew Luck’s return was a success, who is to blame for the Browns and Steelers tie result and much, much more.

Listen below for the full interview and make sure to subscribe: