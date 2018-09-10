Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is the hardest-working SEC player from Week 2

Ole Miss may not feel great about the 41 points it gave up to Southern Illinois on Saturday, but putting up 76 points tends to ease that pain. The team looked utterly unstoppable with quarterback Jordan Ta’amu at the helm, marching up and down the field with ease.

Ta’amu is Week 2’s hardest working SEC player, and it’s not hard to see why.

Ta’amu had a career day against the Salukis, completing 23-of-33 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 76-41 Ole Miss win. Of course, Ole Miss’ life won’t be getting any easier when No. 1 Alabama comes to town next weekend, but Ta’amu has proven that he can put up video game numbers.

It’s more of the same for Ta’amu, who threw for 336 yards in Ole Miss’ season opener against Texas Tech. He’s also gotten help from Scottie Phillips in the running game, which has been outstanding so far.

It’ll all have to come together for Ole Miss to compete with Alabama, but for now, Ta’amu is doing everything the right way. He’s stretched the field for Ole Miss, and he’s helping the Rebels forget about Shea Patterson. Even though the Rebels remain unranked, Ta’amu is giving people cause to keep an eye on Oxford.