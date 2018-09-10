Nebraska QB day-to-day with knee injury, Scott Frost asking Big Ten, Pac-12 to review play

Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez was knocked out of the game with an apparent injury to his right knee on Saturday near the end of the Cornhuskers’ 28-26 loss to Colorado.

Scott Frost met reporters on Monday with some good news regarding Martinez’s status.

Frost said he thinks there is a chance that Martinez could play against Troy on Saturday, noting that further testing revealed no ligament damage in the freshman’s right knee. He also informed reporters that he has turned footage of the play where Martinez got hurt into the Big Ten and Pac-12 because of concerns regarding a Colorado player’s actions after the whistle.

One angle of the play, circulating on social media, alleges a Colorado defender tried to twist Martinez’s leg at the bottom of the pile after the hit that knocked him out of the game. Frost did comment specifically on what he saw that “didn’t look good” but clearly felt like Martinez might have been put at further risk for injury because of what he saw.

“Careful how I answer that,” Frost said. “You never want to think anybody on a football would intentionally try to hurt someone else. And nobody except someone who does that knows what the intentions were. I will tell you, we have an angle that doesn’t look very good.”

Scott Frost’s full comments on the intentions of a Colorado defender — presumably linebacker Jacob Callier — after the whistle blew during the fourth-quarter play on which QB Adrian Martinez was injured. pic.twitter.com/k3fx9Lev8O — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 10, 2018

Martinez rushed for 117 yards and two scores while completing 15-of-20 passes for 187 yards with a passing touchdown and an interception against the Buffs. It wasn’t too bad for his first-ever college action, and Frost commended Martinez’s confidence and play in a tough back-and-forth game.

If Martinez cannot play, Nebraska will turn to walk-on Andrew Bunch as the starting quarterback.