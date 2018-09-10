Moonves accuser to be interviewed as part of CBS misconduct investigation

NEW YORK — Twelve hours after the New Yorker posted an article about Les Moonves, CBS announced the media mogul was stepping down as chairman and CEO.

According to financial filings, as part of an agreement with CBS, Moonves will not receive any immediate compensation or benefits. Pending the results of an independent investigation, he could get up to $120 million. He will become an unpaid adviser to CBS, get an office and home security protection. CBS has agreed to donate $20 million to organizations that support the MeToo movement.

In the most recent New Yorker article, six additional women accused Moonves of sexual harassment or assault between the 1980s and early 2000s. The allegations range from forcing a woman “to perform oral sex on him,” to exposing himself without consent, and “physical violence and intimidation.”

In a statement, Moonves said “untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

Former television executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb worked with Moonves in the 1980s. She said Moonves forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“He grabbed my head and grabbed it and pushed it down,” she said. “I mean I knew it was happening but it was horrendous.”

Her attorney Gloria Allred said on Tuesday, Gottlieb will be interviewed by investigators from CBS.

Moonves, who says he never misused his power to harm or hinder anyone, joined CBS in 1995. He’s known for taking the network from last to first place in ratings and launching popular shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” which is hosted by his wife Julie Chen, who is also co-host of CBS’ “The Talk.”

She did not appear on Monday’s show. In a statement to CBS News, Chen wrote, “I’m taking a few days off from the talk to be with my family.”

Her co-hosts didn’t hold back their thoughts.

“Today we say enough is enough,” said Sheryl Underwood.

In a statement, interim chairman and CEO Joe Ianniello said, “It is the people of this corporation that make CBS what it is.” In addition to Moonves, the CBS board continues to investigate sexual harassment allegations against “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager and the culture at CBS News.