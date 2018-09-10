MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Verlander returns to Detroit for first time since trade

The third-to-last Monday of the 2018 regular season brings us a rain-shortened 11-game slate of big-league action, including the first of three important games at Wrigley Field. Here’s where the American League and National League postseason races currently stand, and here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s MLB action.

Monday’s baseball scores

Verlander returns to Detroit

Justin Verlander made his first start in Detroit on Monday since last August’s trade that sent him to the Astros. The Tigers honored Verlander with a video tribute.

Once the game started, the Tigers didn’t find themselves as fond of their former ace. Rather, Verlander shut down Detroit’s bats, holding them to two earned runs over seven innings. He permitted six hits and a walk and struck out 10 batters en route to the win.

Verlander is now five innings away from his 11th 200-inning season.

Kluber departs early

Corey Kluber made his 30th start. It served as the third time this year he failed to pitch into the fifth inning — in fact, it was the second time he couldn’t work into the third.

Pitching against the Rays, Kluber recorded an easy first inning before hitting turbulence in the second. He allowed five hits and four runs and was yanked with two outs in the inning. Kluber even permitted a home run to Jake Bauers, who has not performed well in recent weeks.

Kluber had previously departed after 1 2/3 innings on June 26 against the Cardinals.

Quick hits

