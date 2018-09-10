MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Rockies, D-Backs could push NL West race down to the wire

I’ve long pointed out in The Official Power Rankings my affinity for watching the West divisions. As noted before, it’s probably because there’s less competition in terms of what to watch (once it gets north of Midnight Eastern, there are generally only three or four games as opposed to upwards of 10-12 at the 8 p.m. ET hour), but it’s really enjoyable to watch games in several of those ballparks out West on a weeknight.

This year in particular, it’s been incredible. The Mariners‘ — as it turns out — smoke-and-mirrors run earlier this season, only to be topped by the A’s turning into a juggernaut, was pretty damn fun. The Astros being awesome is obviously entertaining.

How about on the NL side, though? The NL West has arguably been the most fun race throughout the season. It was a four-team race for a bit. Hell, on June 4, the Padres were only 4 1/2 games out and they were in last place. That’s early, sure, but it’s not that early. The Padres had played 38 percent of their schedule.

The Padres haven’t been in first place all season. That makes them the outlier in the NL Wild West.

The Giants spent three days in first place, sitting there as late as May 31.

Despite having started 16-26, the Dodgers have been in first 29 days.

The fickle Diamondbacks, who were 20-8 through April and then went 8-19 in May, have been in first a whopping 125 days. Yet, they are in third place right now.

The first-place Rockies have now been there 22 days.

The topsy-turvy division takes another turn when you look at run differential. The Diamondbacks and Dodgers are both underperforming where they should be. The Rockies, meantime, have a negative run differential but sit in first. Part of it is that they are 24-14 in one-run games and 12-19 in games decided by five runs or more.

The Rockies are unbelievably battle-tested, too. We’ve discussed this before, but since June 25, the only times the Rockies have played a sub-.500 team (at the time they played) were seven games against the Padres. That’s 57 games against teams over .500 and seven not. The Rockies have gone 40-24 in that span, which is the best in the NL.

Moving forward, the NL West will continue to be the place to be. Look at all the head-to-heads:

Diamondbacks at Rockies, four games, Sept. 10-13

Rockies at Dodgers, three games, Sept. 17-19

Rockies at Diamondbacks, three games, Sept. 21-23

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, three games, Sept. 24-26

There’s also the real possibility that a wild card spot is in play and take note that the Dodgers have a four-game series in St. Louis this coming week.

For maximum chaos (read: Fun), there’s an outside chance we end up with a three-way tie atop the NL West. How amazing would that be? We’d be treated to two “playoff” games — that count as regular-season games! — before the actual playoffs. Sure, it’s not even remotely likely, but a guy can dream, right?

Regardless, the West is where the fun is. It’s a three-team race that is both real and spectacular.