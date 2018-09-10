Medical treatment for man assaulted in McMinn County Jail called into question

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A woman could now be facing charges after posting about inadequate medical care after a fight at the McMinn County Jail.

We want to warn you that some of the video is graphic.

Erica Miller has been seeking answers since last Friday when she learned that the father her child had been assaulted inside of the McMinn County Jail.

Even with the threat of charges, she says that she isn’t going to stop fighting for this story to be heard because she hopes that it will help protect both her loved one and other inmates.

Miller says, “I just wanted something to get done. I wanted him to get more medical treatment that he needs.

She says she wanted to be able to tell her “daughter that dad‘s gonna be all right.”

She says it happened Thursday and believes the injuries are severe and could have lasting impacts.

You can see in this video that has been shared more than 2,000 times… Chris McClure is shaking.

She says the tough conversation was with her daughter. Before posting it, she said she had to explain that McClure might never be the same.

“She said ‘mom can I see that video that you’re not letting me see,” says Miller.

She says she told her, “baby if you want to but it’s hard to watch.” They watched it and Miller says they ” cried lot about it.”

Sheriff Joe guy posted to Facebook in response to the post saying that he stands by his facility.

We alerted Erica to this post and she says this is when she learned that she might be facing charges.

She says that doesn’t matter as long as McClure gets the medical care that she feels deserves.

“I just held her and she cried and we cried together for a minute and then the questions came and I did the best that I could to answer them. I don’t know why they are not giving him better treatment, I don’t know why that happened, I don’t know why they’re not doing more than they’re doing I can’t tell you”

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation into the assault and charges may be brought against the inmates involved.

Miller’s visitation rights have been taken away and they are working to determine if she will face charges for filming and posting the video.