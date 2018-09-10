Mandatory evacuations ordered as Florence approaches Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hurricane Florence grew Monday into a powerful Category 4 storm, and satellite images show the storm is only about 1,200 miles east of the Carolinas. States of emergency are in effect from South Carolina to Maryland.

Starting Tuesday at noon, everyone living along South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline must evacuate, effecting about 1 million people.

“It’s going to be inconvenient. But we do not want to risk one South Carolina life in this hurricane,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

In North Carolina, there are evacuations in parts of the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper stressed the three greatest threats.

“We are now assembling resources and equipment to help with debris clearing, road clearing, setting up shelters because we know that there will be mandatory evacuations along the coast,” he said.

In Virginia, the Navy is scrambling to get 30 ships out to sea, away from Florence. On land, there was a calm hustle before the storm hits. CBS News found lines for gas 60 cars deep at a Costco in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Nearby, Scott Proctor was in line for propane that he may need to run a generator once he returns.

“They canceled school… so we’ll probably head out later today or tomorrow,” Proctor said.

He also said the store was out of water. Sure enough, we found a limit of five cases of water per member, but now there’s none left.