Man facing felony charges after officials found hazardous chemicals used to make Fentanyl

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man is facing felony charges after officials find dangerous chemicals in his home.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a possible prowler late Sunday night.

When they arrived to the apartments on Spring Place Road, they found “a drug laboratory.”

A deputy reported that when he arrived he found that Mark Lewis Mayes was “aggravating his neighbors and peeking through their windows,” according to the arrest report.

He stated that when he went to talk to Mark Mayes, the front door was open.

The deputy says after announcing himself by yelling, “Sheriff’s Department,” he smelled a strong chemical odor.

The deputy says that no one answered Deputy Dale Liner reported that he feared for the life of the occupant.

Deputy Liner removed Mayes from the home and called dispatch about what he had found.

Mayes is charged with Criminal Attempt to Manufacture Schedule II – Fentanyl and Felonious Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The apartment has been quarantined.

The notice posted on the front door by the Tennessee Methamphetamine Task Force says, in part, “a clandestine laboratory for the manufacture of illegal drugs and/or hazardous chemicals was seized at this location by law-enforcement.”