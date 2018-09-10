Jonathan Van Ness slams “transphobic” comments after wearing dress on red carpet

- Advertisement -

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness slammed his critics after he wore a dress to the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. Van Ness wore a long, sheer, beaded dress on the red carpet, and not everyone was a fan of his look.

When one commenter wrote on a photo of Van Ness, “The guy in the dress looks like the villain in despicable me 3,” he hit back, “I look f**king stunning and my name is Jonathan, snap chat filter using on your Insta tiny circle private profile having self.”

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the exchange, and Van Ness commented on that post as well.

He said, “Also I love all these transphobic comments in here. ‘The guy in a dress’ is insulting and for anyone that doesn’t see the implications is blind. F**king rood people I’m too tired.”

Van Ness posted a photo of his red carpet outfit and wrote, “We absolutely came to slay this lewk & f**k a gender norm, biggest congrats to the @queereye family on our wins!”

Van Ness regularly wears clothing that challenges gender norms. He wore a white dress at a September event and thigh-high boots to the Outside Lands music festival.