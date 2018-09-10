Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold throws a horrible pick-six on his first-ever NFL snap

It took one snap for Sam Darnold to look like a Jets quarterback.

After winning the starting job over Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater this summer, the No. 3 overall pick made his debut Monday night against the Lions. The Jets lost the coin toss, but the Lions deferred, giving Darnold a chance to shake off the nerves by getting under center immediately.

Consider the nerves shaken off. On the very first snap from scrimmage, Darnold faked a handoff, rolled out to his right, and then decided to loft a floater to the other side of the field where Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs was waiting. Diggs picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Lions a very early 7-0 lead and providing Darnold with the worst possible start to his career.

This looks like a Jets quarterback all right:

On the bright side, Darnold just joined a very exclusive club that includes a Hall of Famer. So, he’s got that going for him.

Since 1991, Sam Darnold is the third QB to have his first NFL pass attempt intercepted and returned for a TD. The other two? • Jameis Winston (2015)

• Brett Favre (1991) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018

Obviously, one play won’t end up defining Darnold’s career. Every rookie quarterback goes through growing pains. The Jets are just wisely getting that part of his development out of the way instead of sticking him on the bench behind a bridge quarterback like McCown. This is what was expected out of a 21-year-old rookie quarterback. Nobody should panic.

On the other hand, this is the most Jets thing to happen since the butt fumble. The Jets can draft new players, change coaches, and sign stars in free agency, but the Jets are still the Jets. And I gotta say, it’s nice to have some consistency in the NFL for a change.