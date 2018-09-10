Detroit vs. N.Y. Jets: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Monday's NFL game

The NFL scheduling gods did the Jets no favors, throwing rookie quarterback Sam Darnold into the fray as the youngest quarterback to start an NFL Week 1 game since the NFL-AFL merger in a less than friendly spot. Detroit might not be the greatest home-field advantage in the NFL, but the Lions playing at home on a Monday night? That’s a tough spot for your first start.

We’ll find out quickly whether or not Darnold and first-year offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates can make some noise for Gang Green in 2018. If Darnold steps up and goes toe-to-toe with Matthew Stafford, it’s a statement game from the level-headed rookie.

There’s also pressure on the Lions as well. Matt Patricia is in his first year after being hired away from the Patriots and Detroit has to be looking up at the division wondering how tough things could be. The Bears looked VERY frisky on Sunday night before Aaron Rodgers ripped their hearts out late and the Vikings are clearly going to be a contender. Calling a game in Week 1 a must win is preposterous but the Lions have to win games like these if they want make a playoff run.

Detroit is clearly a big choice for the public, rising as high as a seven-point favorite leading up to tip off.

The game is slated to kick off at 7:10 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action below in our live blog. We’ll drop some takeaways afterwards so refresh for everything you need to know.