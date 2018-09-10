College football schedule, Week 4 kickoff, TV times: Texas A&M at Alabama picked for SEC on CBS

Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.
It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama’s 24-7 win against Florida State in last year’s season opener.
- Advertisement -
Other notable games for the weekend include Florida-Tennessee, a tough road test for Georgia at Missouri, Stanford’s trip to Eugene to take Oregon, a massive Wisconsin-Iowa game and Clemson’s annual battle with Georgia Tech.
Week 4 kickoff times, TV info
(All times Eastern)
SEC
- Noon — Georgia at Missouri, TV: ESPN
- Noon — Kent Stat at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Alabama, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at LSU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
- 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network
ACC
- Noon — Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TV: ABC
- Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2
- 12:20 p.m. — Pitt at North Carolina, TV: Raycom Sports
- 12:30 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks
- 3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Florida State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — FIU at Miami, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News
- 7 p.m. — NC State at Marshall, TV: CBS Sports Network
Big Ten
- Friday, 9 p.m. — Penn State at Illinois, TV: FS1
- Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2
- TBD — Tulane at Ohio State
- TBD — Nebraska at Michigan
- TBD — Michigan State at Indiana
- TBD — Buffalo at Rutgers
- TBD — Minnesota at Maryland
- 8:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, TV: FOX
Big 12
- TBD — Kansas at West Virginia
- TBD — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
- TBD — Kansas at Baylor
- TBD — Akron at Iowa State
- 4:30 p.m. — TCU at Texas, TV: FOX
- 7 p.m. — Army at Oklahoma, TV: Pay-Per-View
Pac-12
- Friday, 10:30 p.m. — Washington State at USC, TV: ESPN
- TBD — Stanford at Oregon
- TBD — Arizona State at Washington
- TBD — Arizona at Oregon State
American Athletic Conference
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Temple, TV: ESPN
- Friday, 7 p.m. — FAU at UCF, TV: ESPN
- TBD — Tulane at Ohio State
- TBD — Ohio at Cincinnati
- TBD — ECU at USF
- TBD — Navy at SMU
- 4 p.m. — UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News
- 8 p.m. — South Alabama at Memphis, TV: ESPN3
- 8 p.m. — Texas Southern at Houston, TV: ESPN3