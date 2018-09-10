College football schedule, Week 4 kickoff, TV times: Texas A&M at Alabama picked for SEC on CBS

Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M. 

It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama’s 24-7 win against Florida State in last year’s season opener. 

Other notable games for the weekend include Florida-Tennessee, a tough road test for Georgia at Missouri, Stanford’s trip to Eugene to take Oregon, a massive Wisconsin-Iowa game and Clemson’s annual battle with Georgia Tech. 

Week 4 kickoff times, TV info 

(All times Eastern)

SEC 

  • Noon — Georgia at Missouri, TV: ESPN 
  • Noon — Kent Stat at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
  • 3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Alabama, TV: CBS
  • 4 p.m. — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
  • 7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU 
  • 7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at LSU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network 
  • 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

ACC 

  • Noon — Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TV: ABC 
  • Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2 
  • 12:20 p.m. — Pitt at North Carolina, TV: Raycom Sports
  • 12:30 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks
  • 3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, TV: CBS Sports Network
  • 3:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Florida State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 3:30 p.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN
  • 3:30 p.m. — FIU at Miami, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News
  • 7 p.m. — NC State at Marshall, TV: CBS Sports Network

Big Ten

  • Friday, 9 p.m. — Penn State at Illinois, TV: FS1 
  • Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2 
  • TBD — Tulane at Ohio State 
  • TBD — Nebraska at Michigan 
  • TBD — Michigan State at Indiana 
  • TBD — Buffalo at Rutgers 
  • TBD — Minnesota at Maryland 
  • 8:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, TV: FOX 

Big 12 

  • TBD — Kansas at West Virginia 
  • TBD — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 
  • TBD — Kansas at Baylor 
  • TBD — Akron at Iowa State 
  • 4:30 p.m. — TCU at Texas, TV: FOX 
  • 7 p.m. — Army at Oklahoma, TV: Pay-Per-View 

Pac-12 

  • Friday, 10:30 p.m. — Washington State at USC, TV: ESPN 
  • TBD — Stanford at Oregon
  • TBD — Arizona State at Washington 
  • TBD — Arizona at Oregon State 

American Athletic Conference 

  • Thursday, 7:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Temple, TV: ESPN 
  • Friday, 7 p.m. — FAU at UCF, TV: ESPN 
  • TBD — Tulane at Ohio State 
  • TBD — Ohio at Cincinnati 
  • TBD — ECU at USF 
  • TBD — Navy at SMU 
  • 4 p.m. — UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News 
  • 8 p.m. — South Alabama at Memphis, TV: ESPN3
  • 8 p.m. — Texas Southern at Houston, TV: ESPN3
