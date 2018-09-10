College football schedule, Week 4 kickoff, TV times: Texas A&M at Alabama picked for SEC on CBS

Week 4 in college football will bring the SEC on CBS to Tuscaloosa for a huge SEC West matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.

It will be the first time that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have met as SEC foes and only the second meeting ever between the two former co-workers (Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU), with Saban up 1-0 after Alabama’s 24-7 win against Florida State in last year’s season opener.

Other notable games for the weekend include Florida-Tennessee, a tough road test for Georgia at Missouri, Stanford’s trip to Eugene to take Oregon, a massive Wisconsin-Iowa game and Clemson’s annual battle with Georgia Tech.

Week 4 kickoff times, TV info

(All times Eastern)

SEC

Noon — Georgia at Missouri, TV: ESPN

Noon — Kent Stat at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network

3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Alabama, TV: CBS

4 p.m. — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network

7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Kentucky, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at LSU, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network

ACC

Noon — Notre Dame at Wake Forest, TV: ABC

Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2

12:20 p.m. — Pitt at North Carolina, TV: Raycom Sports

12:30 p.m. — Louisville at Virginia, TV: Regional Sports Networks

3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, TV: CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Florida State, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

3:30 p.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, TV: ABC or ESPN

3:30 p.m. — FIU at Miami, TV: ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

4 p.m. — UConn at Syracuse, TV: ESPN News

7 p.m. — NC State at Marshall, TV: CBS Sports Network

Big Ten

Friday, 9 p.m. — Penn State at Illinois, TV: FS1

Noon — Boston College at Purdue, TV: ESPN2

TBD — Tulane at Ohio State

TBD — Nebraska at Michigan

TBD — Michigan State at Indiana

TBD — Buffalo at Rutgers

TBD — Minnesota at Maryland

8:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, TV: FOX

Big 12

TBD — Kansas at West Virginia

TBD — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

TBD — Kansas at Baylor

TBD — Akron at Iowa State

4:30 p.m. — TCU at Texas, TV: FOX

7 p.m. — Army at Oklahoma, TV: Pay-Per-View

Pac-12

Friday, 10:30 p.m. — Washington State at USC, TV: ESPN

TBD — Stanford at Oregon

TBD — Arizona State at Washington

TBD — Arizona at Oregon State

American Athletic Conference