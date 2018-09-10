College Football Power Rankings: Georgia, Oregon make big moves as Michigan State slides

It’s early, but it’s also not a surprise.

The young season is on track to be the most explosive in history. Through the first full two weeks, teams averaging 32.8 points per game. That would obliterate the record of 30.08 points per team in 2016.

There’s a long way to go but all the indicators are there. There are already two 1,000-yard passers in K.J. Carta-Samuels of Colorado State and Cole McDonald of Hawaii. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is on pace to challenge Barry Sanders‘ single-season rushing record (2,628). (If he keeps going this way, Taylor will reach 2,587 yards.)

Twelve teams are averaging 50 points per game. The last teams to do that over a full season were Florida State and Baylor in 2013. You won’t find the Noles or Bears in this week’s Power Rankings, however.

You will find big mover Georgia, up two spots to No. 4 after blowing out South Carolina. You will find Alabama holding down the No. 1 spot two weeks in. That’s not a surprise either.

You will also find the SEC and Big Ten each with five teams in. Arizona State is in the Power Rankings for the first time in recent memory. Not bad for a dude (Herm Edwards) two games into his rookie season as a college head coach.

While we’re at it, it’s worth mentioning these teams not pictured here:

Chip Kelly hast lost consecutive college games in one season for the first time in his career. UCLA has 38 points in two games. Kelly’s Ducks at Oregon did that 40 times in 53 games.

Kevin Sumlin’s past and present. His old team (Houston) whipped his new team, Arizona, 45-18. He’s now 0-2 this year. That’s a first for Sumlin as a head coach. Arizona hasn’t gone winless in the first two games in 37 years.

Kansas are not within a Hail Mary of this list, but the Jayhawks do deserve mention. The longest road losing streak in FBS (nine years!) ended with a 31-7 KU win at Central Michigan. Call quarterback Peyton Bender “Mr. Reliable.”

Hawaii became first FBS team to start 3-0 this season with a 43-29 win over Rice.

Let’s take a look at the latest Power Rankings.