College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Washington

Week 3 of the 2018 college football season offers a strong mix of rivalry games with huge implications for conference standings and non-conference showdowns that could shake up the outlook for the 2018-19 College Football Playoff. In Ohio State’s final game without Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes are favored by 13 against TCU, Auburn is favored by 9.5 at home against LSU and Alabama is a 20-point road favorite against a high-powered Ole Miss offense. With so many high-profile games and Week 3 college football odds already on the move, you’ll want to see the college football picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

- Advertisement -

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its final 13 top-rated picks and cashing in huge with selections such as Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 3 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One Week 3 college football pick we’ll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-20) to go on the road and cover a nearly three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it’s a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama’s defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama’s committee of backs adds over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 college football picks the model is making: Washington (-6) easily takes care of business against Utah on the road.

The Huskies get 210 yards through the air from Heisman candidate Jake Browning, while star running back Myles Gaskin goes for over 100 yards on the ground against the Utes, a team that had to come from behind to knock off Northern Illinois in Week 2.

Washington wins this game straight up in a whopping 76 percent of simulations and covers the spread over 60 percent of the time. Back the Huskies with confidence in this Pac-12 showdown.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo (+10)

Kent State at Penn State (-34.5)

Central Florida at North Carolina (+14.5)

Florida State at Syracuse (+2.5)

East Carolina at Virginia Tech (+28.5)

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-14.5)

SMU at Michigan (-35.5)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-3)

BYU at Wisconsin (-22)

West Virginia at NC State (+3.5)

LSU at Auburn (-9.5)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-34.5)

San Jose State at Oregon (-41)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+20)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia (-31.5)

Marshall at South Carolina (-12.5)

Louisiana at Mississippi State (-31.5)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (-25.5)

Ohio State vs. TCU (+13)

Washington at Utah (+6)

Arizona State at San Diego State (+3.5)