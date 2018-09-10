Brazil vs. El Salvador live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar on TV, stream online

Just days after beating the United States in a friendly, Brazil is back in action on Tuesday in Landover, Maryland, as Neymar and company face El Salvador in another friendly. The South Americans boast a strong, flashy squad that isn’t expected to face much of a challenge from the Central American nation.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Brazil vs. El Salvador in the USA

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports English

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Brazil vs. El Salvador prediction

This shouldn’t even be close. I’m talking beatdown of four-plus goals. El Salvador is a squad that struggled to beat Montserrat in the Concacaf Nations League, while you can argue Brazil is the most talented team in the world. Expects lots of goal … but only from Brazil. Brazil 6, El Salvador 0.