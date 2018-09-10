Brad Keselowski Wins Rain Plagued Brickyard 400

Brad Keselowski has given Roger Penske his first win in the Brickyard 400.

Keselowski took the lead with a daring pass, bumping leader Denny Hamlin as they came around the 2.5-mile oval on the second-to-last lap. Keselowski finally made the pass coming down the front straightaway and pulled away to win by 0.904 seconds over Erik Jones. Hamlin was third 1.703 seconds behind.

The win was No. 499 for Team Penske, which has won a record 17 Indianapolis 500s on the track.

It’s also Keselowski’s first Brickyard win and his second straight win heading into the playoffs.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson clinched one of the 16 playoff spots after Alex Bowman developed a tire problem during the second stage of the race. But Bowman’s team got him back on the track and into the playoffs, too.

Kyle Busch captured the regular-season points title. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, in the No. 18 Toyota, finished eighth.

The other drivers competing for the Cup title will be: Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Jones, Austin Dillon and Aric Almirola.

Saturday’s qualifying was rained out, so the starting grid was determined by points. Sunday’s scheduled race also was washed out, forcing the race to be moved to a rare Monday start.