2018 Ryder Cup picks: Tony Finau rounds out U.S. team as Jim Furyk's final selection

Jim Furyk selected Tony Finau with his fourth and final captain’s pick on Monday to round out the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Finau is the 12th man on board for the red, white and blue as this squad heads to Paris in two weeks to try and win on European soil for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The pick came hours after Finau touched off a top-10 finish at the BMW Championship. It was his 11th top 10 on the season and the sixth in his last nine events. Finau is tied with Dustin Johnson for most top 10s on the PGA Tour this season. His 65 on Monday was also his 15th consecutive round in the 60s dating back to the PGA Championship in August.

Today was Tony Finau’s 15th straight round in the 60s, the longest such streak on the PGA Tour this season. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 10, 2018

“He has an unbelievable body of work this year,” Furyk said in a statement. “All those top-10 finishes, the play in big championships and the majors, and then his current form, a second, a fourth and an eighth in the playoffs. He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him.”

Winning is overrated, and Finau has done about everything but win this year on the PGA Tour. His numbers have been startlingly good. Finau is top 15 on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained, scoring average, birdies and eagles, so his profile looks pretty delectable for how a Ryder Cup is structured.

“I’m so excited to be on the Ryder Cup team, and I cannot wait to get to Paris,” said Finau.

Finau joins Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau as the three rookies on the U.S. squad this time around to go along with a whole host of veterans.