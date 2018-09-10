2018 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights

It’s going down more than a day later than initially expected, but the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship is finally here. While some golfers have already set their sights on the Tour Championship and Ryder Cup coming up at the end of the month, others remain in contention at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania looking to add some money and FedEx Cup points to their annual totals.

Justin Rose enters the final round at 17 under, one shot up on Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. But Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler are just two shots back, and there’s nine golfers within four shots of Rose, including Justin Thomas (-13). Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed (-12) are both five back with an outside shot to make some noise.

- Advertisement -

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2018 BMW Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.