Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 9, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Chances for showers and storms for the next couple of days.



A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday will lead to more widespread showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong. Highs will be around 87°.

More clouds through the overnight will keep temperatures Monday morning around 70°.

Showers and storms will be likely for Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will keep highs 81°-83°.

A few scattered showers and storms may continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as well with highs climbing back into the mid 80s.

We will be keeping an eye on Florence possibly approaching the Carolinas by Thursday of next week. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the end of next week. Most likely we will be on the dry side of the storm.

