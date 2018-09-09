Watch US Open 2018 final: Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Martin del Potro, TV channel, stream, time

A year ago, a frustrated Novak Djokovic wasn’t even playing in the US Open while trying rehab a nagging elbow injury that eventually required surgery. Now he finds himself back in the US Open men’s final where on Sunday he’ll face Juan Martin del Potro, who won this tournament nine years but nearly quit tennis in 2015 after multiple wrist surgeries.

It’s a throwback final with two compelling comeback stories, but only one man will walk away with the trophy.

- Advertisement -

Del Potro toppled Roger Federer in five sets in the 2009 men’s final to win his only US Open crown. In the intervening years, the 6-foot-6 Argentine underwent four wrist surgeries, three of them on his left wrist, and wound up in a deep depression that seriously had his contemplating retirement.

Djokovic faced similar questions about whether he’d ever get back to another major final with his elbow woes, but after his triumph at Wimbledon in July, and with the more heralded — and older — Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer showing signs of slowing down, another reign of the Djoker looks very real in men’s tennis.

To reach Sunday’s final Djokovic brought the heat to Kei Nishikori in Friday night’s semifinal, wearing down the 2014 Open runner-up with his stellar defense in a dominating performance. Djokovic a two-time US Open champ and 13-time Grand Slam winner, was just that much better than Nishikori in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win to reach his record-tying eighth final in New York.

Del Potro, the No. 3 seed from Argentina, advanced in Friday’s other semifinal when defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their semifinal because of a painful right knee after dropping the opening two sets. Nadal is the first man to retire from a semifinal or final at the US Open since the professional era began in 1968. The final score was 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic and del Potro have squared off 18 times but never in a major final. Against Djokovic, del Potro is 4-14 in his career, including 0-3 in majors.

US Open men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Martin del Potro

Date: Sunday, Sep. 9

Sunday, Sep. 9 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium — New York, New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium — New York, New York Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

Live blog

You can also follow along with Sunday’s final with our live updates. If the live blog isn’t working for you, click here.