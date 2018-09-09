Titans-Dolphins longest NFL game since 1970 merger after nearly four hours of weather delays

The Titans-Dolphins game was supposed to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. It was supposed to end somewhere around 4 p.m. ET. The game kicked off as planned, but it did not end around 4 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the Titans and Dolphins made history by taking part in what will go down as the longest NFL game since the 1970 merger.

The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. But with 1:11 remaining in the first half, the game was suspended due to lightning strikes near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, the first delay lasted one hour and 57 minutes. The game didn’t restart until 4:10 p.m. ET, when most of the 1 p.m. games were concluding and the second wave of games was beginning. After playing out the final minute of the first half, the two teams took a shortened break at halftime, which lasted only three-and-a-half minutes, and the second half began soon after.

It didn’t last long. At 4:53 p.m. ET, with 6:47 left in the third quarter, the second delay hit. The game didn’t start up again until 6:55 p.m. ET, when the entire batch of second games were in the fourth quarter.

So, to sum up: That’s nearly four hours of delays. Put another way, the delays alone lasted longer than a normal football game.

Dolphins-Titans are back in action: 1st lightning delay: 1 hour, 57 mins

2nd lightning delay: 2 hours, 2 minutes.

Total: 3 hours, 59 minutes. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 9, 2018

Some context:

The Lord of the Rings trilogy totaled 558 minutes.

Dolphin-Titans is giving it a run at 327 and counting. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 9, 2018

Luckily, for those who decided to stick around through the delay, entertainment was provided.

And better seats were offered.

Nice move by the Dolphins: They have said all fans are welcome to come down and find an open, non-club seat in the 100 level for the rest of the game. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 9, 2018

Sunday’s game is historically long, but it actually pales in comparison to what the Dolphins went through last year. This is, of course, the second straight year the Dolphins’ season has gotten off to a strange start due to Mother Nature. Last year, Hurricane Irma forced the NFL to reschedule the Dolphins’ Week 1 game against the Buccaneers. The Dolphins didn’t play their first game until Week 2 and were forced to go the entire season without a bye week.

The Dolphins and Titans should be able to finish their game at some point on Sunday, which means their entire schedules won’t be thrown in whack, but they might not be done anytime soon. The Dolphins are leading by seven points in the fourth quarter, which means overtime is very real possibility.

