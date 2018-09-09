Stand Up To Cancer raises best-ever $123 million in pledges

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Stand Up To Cancer says its sixth celebrity-filled telethon was its most successful yet.

The organization said Sunday that the fundraiser received more than $123 million in pledges from the U.S. and Canada.

- Advertisement -

Matt Damon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm and Winona Ryder were among the stars participating in Friday’s telecast.

Musical performers included Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson, a cancer survivor.

Wonder paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died last month of pancreatic cancer, with a medley including “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Related Article: Georgians aim to add headstones to unmarked graves of babies

Bradley Cooper, whose father died of lung cancer, was co-executive producer of the telethon.

Cooper said Stand Up To Cancer scientists are giving patients new hope they can become long-term survivors.

___

Online:

http://www.StandUpToCancer.org

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)