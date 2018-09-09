Shooting in Sequatchie County leaves 1 dead, sheriff’s office says

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is underway.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Henson Gap Road in Lewis Chapel on reports of shots fired.

Deputies say they found 21-year-old Logan Lepard laying partially in a ditch and partially in the roadway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lepard was shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Paul Coffman, Jr. who was found at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred in front of Coffman’s home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Coffman was charged with Criminal Homicide and is being held in the Sequatchie County Jail.