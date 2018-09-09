Shooting at Alabama McDonald’s leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

AUBURN, Ala (AP) – One person is dead and four people have been injured following a shooting at a McDonald’s near Auburn University in Alabama.

Auburn Police say in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured. The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Ala., who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Three additional people injured – ages 17, 19, and 21 – were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

