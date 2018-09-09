SEC Heat Check, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa, Kellen Mond heat up while Florida tanks

The second week of the college football season was a hot one in SEC country, so it’s only natural that old stars and new faces heated up under the scorching southern sun. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman were just two players shining on Saturday afternoon, leading their respective teams to victory.

Other players and programs have been forced to head back to the drawing board after sub-par games.

So, who’s hot and who’s not in the SEC?

Heating up

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond: The sophomore signal-caller for the Aggies threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns, nearly pulling off a fourth-quarter comeback that would have sent a ripple effect through the college football world. Yes, he got some good bounces at times which inflated that yardage a bit. But Mond standing tall against one of the best defenses in the country in coach Jimbo Fisher’s second game in College Station, Texas, is sign that things are moving forward for Texas A&M.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill: Aeris Williams isn’t the only running back for the Bulldogs. Hill, a sophomore, showed out Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas, against Kansas State, rushing for 211 yards and two touchdowns, catching a 16-yard touchdown pass and showing off the kind of all-purpose skills that made him one of Mississippi State’s top signees two years ago. With Nick Fitzgerald back at quarterback, this rushing attack for the Bulldogs could be something fierce moving forward in the SEC. Next up: A tune-up at home against Louisiana-Lafayette prior to a road tilt vs. Kentucky.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: Sure, it’s easy to put the guy who won last year’s national championship off the bench in here. But did you see him against Arkansas State?! All Tagovailoa did in his second start at Alabama was go 13-for-19 passing for 228 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. That gives him six touchdown tosses on the season — a mark Jalen Hurts hit during Game 5 last year. With Tagovailoa stretching the field deep and the Crimson Tide playing lights out defense, this is a scary, scary football team — even by Alabama standards.

Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman: The junior Swiss Army Knife for the Bulldogs announced his presence with authority in last season’s national title game, scoring on the ground and as a receiver. He was at it again against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, hauling in six passes for 103 yards and a score; he also broke off a 30-yard run in Columbia, South Carolina. This is a wide receiving corps-by-committee, but Hardman is rapidly emerging as the go-to weapon for coach Kirby Smart and coordinator Jim Chaney. If his success continues, it will benefit wide receivers Riley Ridley, Demetris Robertson, Terry Godwin and the rest of the Bulldogs who will see more one-on-one matchups.

Missouri QB Drew Lock: The Heisman Trophy hopeful threw for 398 yards, four touchdowns and didn’t throw a pick in the 40-13 win over Wyoming. I know, I know — “it’s Wyoming.” But this Cowboy defense is one of the best in the Mountain West and has several future NFL players on the depth chart. What’s more important about Lock’s performance is that, through two games, Lock has eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. We knew that Lock is talented and the Tigers have weapons, but we didn’t know how coordinator Derek Dooley would fair as his offensive coordinator. So far, so good.

Cooling off

Florida … all of it: Could Saturday have been any worse for the Gators? They lost to Kentucky for the first time since 1986, lost star cornerback Marco Wilson to a season-ending knee injury and saw running back/kick returner Adarius Lemons — who played in the game Saturday night — transfer roughly 35 minutes after the gun. He literally sent a tweet announcing his transfer either in the locker room or shortly after leaving the facility. It was bad. Everything about Saturday night — Dan Mullen’s second game as head coach — was bad.

The Ole Miss defense: There’s no excuse for giving up 41 points to Southern Illinois. None. Yes, the Rebels scored 76 and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu lit up the stat sheet, but being in a fist fight (or pillow fight) with the Salukis in the home opener is inexcusable. The Rebels defense gave up 629 yards, 388 yards through the air and 29 first downs. And this crew has to stop Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and the Alabama offense next week? Good luck.

Chad Morris: The first-year Arkansas coach laid a Rocky Mountain-sized egg Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colorado, giving up 25 unanswered points in the second half to Colorado State in a 34-27 loss. What’s more, there doesn’t appear to be an answer at quarterback after Ty Storey and Cole Kelley shared snaps and secondary gave up 389 yards through the air. It’s a rebuilding job for Morris in Fayetteville. But more disasters like that will end the honeymoon in a hurry.

SEC power rankings through Week 2