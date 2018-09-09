Rams vs. Raiders odds: Picks and predictions for Jon Gruden's return from proven expert who's 13-1 on LA games

NFL fans will be California dreamin’ on Monday Night Football when the Oakland Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams at 10:20 p.m. ET. The Rams hope to take a giant leap forward in their title trek after their season crash-landed in the Wild-Card Round against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oakland, which came off a brilliant 12-4 campaign in 2016, skidded down the stretch last year, losing its final four games for a 6-10 finish. Jon Gruden returns to the sidelines hoping to restore the glory of the Silver and Black. The Rams are 4-point road favorites, up from a -2.5 open. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down from 49.5 to 48.5.

But before you make your Raiders vs. Rams picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say. White, one of SportsLine’s most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big in the world’s most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread last year. It was the second time in three years he’s gone deep.

White knows Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrated a breakout sophomore campaign after a pedestrian rookie season. He improved his accuracy rate by 7.5 percent, completed nearly 100 yards more per game and improved his touchdown passes from five to 28. The 2016 No. 1 pick raised every level of his game last season. While his confidence improved markedly, he got a boost in the running game from Todd Gurley. The dynamic rusher amassed a whopping 2,093 yards from scrimmage in 2017, including 1,305 on the ground. He also led the league in touchdowns scored with 19 — five more than No. 2 Alvin Kamara.

Just because the Rams have plenty of firepower doesn’t mean they’ll cover on Monday night. Derek Carr is the Silver and Black’s spark plug on offense. After a down year, Gruden’s arrival could ignite a fire under the Raiders’ signal-caller.

Oakland’s success through the air will rely on veterans Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, brought in over the summer. Cooper’s production plummeted dramatically from 2016 to 2017. After picking up 1,153 receiving yards two years ago, he mustered only 680 last season, but his ceiling is sky-high. Nine years as a Packer, Nelson left Green Bay as one of its best wideouts. Gruden hopes his successful Green Bay tenure — which included nearly 8,000 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns — can push the Raiders into the postseason.

