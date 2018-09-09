Patriots reportedly gave Josh McDaniels a monstrous contract to stay in New England

If Josh McDaniels hadn’t pulled off one of the most shocking moves of the offseason and spurned the Colts, he’d be spending the opening week of the NFL season in Indianapolis, getting ready to coach against the Bengals.

However, McDaniels isn’t in Indy, and that’s because he decided to stay in New England. If you need a quick rehash of the situation: Back on Feb. 7, McDaniels decided that he didn’t want Indy’s head coaching job, even though he had already verbally accepted the job. It was a decision that caused total chaos and eventually led the Colts to hire Frank Reich.

Anyway, back to McDaniels.

As the story goes, shortly after accepting the Colts job on Feb. 6, McDaniels had a meeting with Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and it was in that meeting where he decided he wanted to stay in New England.

So how did the Patriots convince McDaniels to stay.

Well, apparently, there was a lot of money involved. According to NFL.com, to keep McDaniels in New England, the Patriots offered him a five-year deal that made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL. Although the exact terms of the deal aren’t known, we do know that McDaniels will be getting at least $4 million for at least one season in the deal. That’s monstrous money for an offensive coordinator. That amount is basically equal to what some first-year NFL head coaches get paid.

Of course, the fact that the Patriots were willing to fork over that kind of money isn’t all that shocking and that’s because Belichick is a big fan of McDaniels. Back in March, the Patriots coach referred to McDaniels as one of the best offensive coordinators in the league.

“I’m thrilled he’s still with us and is going to continue in his role,” Belichick said, via ESPN.com. “I think he’s a top offensive coordinator in the league. He’s done a great job for me for a long time in a lot of different roles. I’m very glad, based on the meeting we had — there were a number of things that happened — that we were able to work that out and keep him with us.”

The reason McDaniels spurned the Colts is because he didn’t know how badly the Patriots still wanted him. According to Belichick, the two sides didn’t really talk about the future until after Super Bowl LII, which was played on Feb. 4 (McDaniels accepted the Colts job on Feb. 6 and then met with the Patriots later that day).

“Once that game ended, I think that really gave Josh and I a chance to sit down and talk more directly about the situation, as opposed to, ‘We really want to talk about the game and what we need to do to try to compete in that game.’ That’s basically what happened,” Belichick said in March. “Before the game, I’d say we had minimal discussions. I’d say we had much deeper and longer and more in-depth and more constructive discussions immediately after the game.”

Although McDaniels hasn’t been guaranteed the Patriots coaching job when Belichick retires, his new contract definitely puts him in good shape. Belichick will be 71 when McDaniels’ deal expires, and at that point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Patriots coach finally let someone else take over.