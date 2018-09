Oklahoma St. won the last time they faced South Alabama, and things went their way on Saturday, too. Oklahoma St. took the matchup and then some with a 55-13 victory over South Alabama. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 31.5 points in Oklahoma St.’s favor. The game brought Oklahoma St. to 2-0 and dropped South Alabama to a mirror-image 0-2.

Oklahoma St. take on Boise St. at 3:30 PM. As for South Alabama, they will face off against Texas St..