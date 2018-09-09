Novak Djokovic leads US Open final: LIVE updates as Djokovic battles Juan Martin del Potro

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, Novak Djokovic wasn’t even playing in the US Open while trying rehab a nagging elbow injury that eventually required surgery. Now he finds himself on the cusp of his 14th Grand Slam title heading into Sunday’s men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

His opponent? Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 Open champ, whose own comeback story is arguably even more compelling than Djokovic’s. In the years between toppling Roger Federer in the 2009 final and Sunday’s match, del Potro nearly quit tennis after undergoing four wrist surgeries, three of them on his left wrist, that left him in a deep depression and had him seriously weighing retirement.

It’s a throwback final with plenty of intrigue, but only one man will walk away with the trophy.

Djokovic faced similar questions about whether he’d ever get back to another major final with his elbow woes, but after his triumph at Wimbledon in July, and with the more heralded — and older — Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer showing signs of slowing down, another reign of the Djoker looks very real in men’s tennis.

To reach Sunday’s final Djokovic brought the heat to Kei Nishikori in Friday night’s semifinal, wearing down the 2014 Open runner-up with his stellar defense in a dominating performance. Djokovic a two-time US Open champ and 13-time Grand Slam winner, was just that much better than Nishikori in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win to reach his record-tying eighth final in New York.

Del Potro, the No. 3 seed from Argentina, advanced in Friday’s other semifinal when defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their semifinal because of a painful right knee after dropping the opening two sets. Nadal is the first man to retire from a semifinal or final at the US Open since the professional era began in 1968. The final score was 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic and del Potro have squared off 18 times but never in a major final. Against Djokovic, del Potro is 4-14 in his career, including 0-3 in majors.

US Open men’s Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Martin del Potro