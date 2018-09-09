NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Ryan Fitzpatrick lighting up Saints defense

NFL Week 1 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

In the early slate, we’ve got Steelers at Browns, Bengals at Colts, Titans at Dolphins, 49ers at Vikings, Texans at Patriots, Buccaneers at Saints, Jaguars at Giants, and Billsat Ravens. The late-afternoon schedule features Chiefs at Chargers, Seahawks at Broncos, Washington at the Cardinals, and Cowboys at Panthers. And on Sunday Night Football, we’ve got the NFL‘s oldest rivalry: Bears at Packers. The first week of Monday Night Football has two games: Jets at Lions, and Rams at Raiders.

Browns are on the board

Ty-rod? Tuh-rod? More like Ty-god.

The Browns quarterback finally got Cleveland on the board in the second half, and he did it with his legs. Taylor scrambled for a 20-yard touchdown — his first as a member of the Browns.

Elite connections

Joe Flacco isn’t wasting any time making friends with his new targets in Baltimore. Flacco found veteran wideout Michael Crabtree in the back of the endzone and Crabtree made a great play to fight off the coverage and keep both feet in.

Flacco also added touchdown passes to John Brown and Willie Snead, who were also free agent acquisitions over the offseason. It seems that the veteran quarterback is enjoying his new weapons in the passing game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick? Okay then!

The Buccaneers are lighting up the Saints’ defense in the first half and Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the charge with three touchdowns through the first two quarters. After his bomb to DeSean Jackson, Fitz ran for a TD — and punished a New Orleans safety in the process.

Then, the ol’ Harvard grad also picked up his second TD pass of the day with this beauty back shoulder laser to Chris Godwin.

Bless ’em, Jarvis

Jarvis Landry has his first official highlight as a Browns receiver … and he used two hands! Landry managed to make the best of a Tyrod Taylor under-throw by going back to get it and plucking it out of the air from around his knees.

Kirk’s first strike as Vike

The Kirk Cousins Era is officially underway in Minnesota, and it’s off to a pretty good start! The new Vikings quarterback tossed a gorgeous touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for his first TD strike of the season. Points to Diggs for capping it off with a solid touchdown dance as well. Midseason form all around.

Bengals gonna Bengals

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t go a single quarter without a dirty hit to start this season. Safety Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter of the season opener thanks to this helmet-to-helmet hit on Andrew Luck. Williams was slapped with a targeting call and deservedly sent to the showers early.

More like De-Gone Jackson

It’s Week 1 and we’ve got puns! Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to a good start in Tampa Bay this season, as he found the speedy DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard bomb for a touchdown to pull even with the Saints early on.

Brady-to-Gronk connection still strong

If there was any concern about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship following a pretty dramatic offseason in New England … well, it seems like they’re doing okay. Brady connected with Gronk just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Pats’ season opener against the Texans on Sunday. It was pretty vintage stuff.

Schedule

Sunday

Monday