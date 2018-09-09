NFL games today, Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Kirk Cousins throws first TD pass as Viking

NFL Week 1 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

In the early slate, we’ve got Steelers at Browns, Bengals at Colts, Titans at Dolphins, 49ers at Vikings, Texans at Patriots, Buccaneers at Saints, Jaguars at Giants, and Billsat Ravens. The late-afternoon schedule features Chiefs at Chargers, Seahawks at Broncos, Washington at the Cardinals, and Cowboys at Panthers. And on Sunday Night Football, we’ve got the NFL‘s oldest rivalry: Bears at Packers. The first week of Monday Night Football has two games: Jets at Lions, and Rams at Raiders.

Kirk’s first strike as Vike

The Kirk Cousins Era is officially underway in Minnesota, and it’s off to a pretty good start! The new Vikings quarterback tossed a gorgeous touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs for his first TD strike of the season. Points to Diggs for capping it off with a solid touchdown dance as well. Midseason form all around.

Bengals gonna Bengals

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t go a single quarter without a dirty hit to start this season. Safety Shawn Williams was ejected in the first quarter of the season opener thanks to this helmet-to-helmet hit on Andrew Luck. Williams was slapped with a targeting call and deservedly sent to the showers early.

More like De-Gone Jackson

It’s Week 1 and we’ve got puns! Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to a good start in Tampa Bay this season, as he found the speedy DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard bomb for a touchdown to pull even with the Saints early on.

Brady-to-Gronk connection still strong

If there was any concern about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship following a pretty dramatic offseason in New England … well, it seems like they’re doing okay. Brady connected with Gronk just a few minutes into the first quarter of the Pats’ season opener against the Texans on Sunday. It was pretty vintage stuff.

