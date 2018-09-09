NASCAR at Indianapolis 2018 odds and picks: Proven model reveals surprising predictions for Brickyard 400

Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to the 2018 Brickyard 400 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying for NASCAR at Indianapolis was rained out on Saturday and the start time was moved up an hour on Sunday. Kasey Kahne won this race last year, but this time around, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are Vegas co-favorites at 5-2 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds. This is the last race before the NASCAR Playoffs begin, so there’s a ton at stake. Before you lock in any 2018 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks, you need to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

It’s made some huge calls in NASCAR this year, including correctly projecting recent wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan earlier this month and was high on 20-1 long shot winner Kurt Busch at Bristol in August. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the 2018 Brickyard 400 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One pick we’ll give away for NASCAR at Indianapolis 2018: Joey Logano, a double-digit underdog at 15-1, makes a strong run at the checkered flag.

He’s coming off a fourth-place finish last year at this track and has five consecutive top-10 finishes at Indianapolis. He also finished second at Darlington last week and fourth at Bristol before that, so expect him to come into the 2018 Brickyard 400 with plenty of confidence. He’s a tremendous value at 15-1 you should be all over.

Another shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top five. He has just one career top-five performance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and has finished outside the top 10 in all but four of his starts at this track. Truex has also struggled as of late overall, finishing outside of the top 10 in four of his last five races, including a 30th-place disappointment at Bristol. There are far better values in this loaded 2018 Big Machine Vodka 400 field.

The model is also targeting two monster long shots with odds longer than 20-1 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs them could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard? And which long shots stun NASCAR at Indianapolis? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Kevin Harvick 5-2

Kyle Busch 5-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-2

Kyle Larson 6-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chase Elliott 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1