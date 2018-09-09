Multi-vehicle crash sends one car into a home, another down a ditch in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a crash involving 3 vehicles that sent one car into a home and another into a ditch.

Chattanooga Police officers and Chattanooga Fire Officials responded to the scene around 3:30 pm Saturday.

- Advertisement -

News 12 was on scene as first responders worked to extricate a person from a car that had left the roadway, down into a ditch.

The person in that car was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another car had left the roadway and ran into a home causing minor damage.

One neighbor says speeding is a problem in this area. She told us off camera that she makes sure her grandchild play in the back of the yard because cars have left the roadway before, just like this crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.