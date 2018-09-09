LIVE: NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is finally here — and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday’s 13 games.

In the early slate, we’ve got Steelers at Browns, Bengals at Colts, Titans at Dolphins, 49ers at Vikings, Texans at Patriots, Buccaneers at Saints, Jaguars at Giants, and Bills at Ravens. The late-afternoon schedule features Chiefs at Chargers, Seahawks at Broncos, Washington at the Cardinals, and Cowboys at Panthers. And on Sunday Night Football, we’ve got the NFL’s oldest rivalry: Bears at Packers. The first week of Monday Night Football has two games: Jets at Lions, and Rams at Raiders.

- Advertisement -

It’s an action-packed schedule full of potentially important matchups within divisions and conferences, as well as several games between two potential playoff teams. Of course, what you care about right now is not necessarily the results of the games, but what will happen for your fantasy team. And why not? It’s Week 1. Everyone has a chance to win the championship. It might as well be you that gets it done.

Below we’ll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Thank you for joining us. Good luck today!