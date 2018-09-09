Lions vs. Jets odds: Monday Night Football picks from proven model on 48-34 run

The Sam Darnold era begins Monday night as his New York Jets travel to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions at 7:10 p.m. The Lions are 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Now, the model has analyzed all key components of this matchup, crunched the numbers and generated a strong point-spread selection. The model is leaning toward the under.

The model knows the Lions went 9-7 for the second year in a row, then fired coach Jim Caldwell, and installed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for the job. He inherits a Lions D that ranked 21st in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

Detroit’s offense did its job last season, ranking seventh in the NFL at 25.6 points per game. Matthew Stafford passed for 4,446 yards (third-most in the NFL), 29 TDs and 10 INTs. His two top-flight WRs are also back in Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, each of whom had more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2017.

For the most part, Stafford hasn’t had the luxury of having a run game to rely on, but the Lions hope they did something about it this off-season by signing LeGarrette Blount from the Eagles and drafting Kerryon Johnson from Auburn.

But just because the Lions have plenty of firepower doesn’t mean they’ll cover on Monday Night Football. In fact, they Jets have improved so much after a terrific off-season that a playoff berth is a goal.

When Darnold, 21, takes the first snap of the Jets’ season, he’ll be the youngest starting QB since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. It will also mark the 11th consecutive season that a rookie has started in Week 1.

The Jets traded up to snag the USC product with the No. 3 overall pick. He’ll take over an offense that ranked 28th last season but returns WR Robby Anderson (941 yards, seven TDs) and gets back electric wideout Quincy Enunwa, who missed all of 2017 with a neck injury.

The offense also added RB Isaiah Crowell, who in the last two seasons in Cleveland started all 32 games and gained 1,805 yards. He also caught 68 passes. The Jets also secured huge off-season additions on defense, highlighted by shutdown CB Trumaine Johnson, sure-tackling LB Avery Williamson and run-stuffing DT Henry Anderson.

