Final round of 2018 BMW Championship postponed to Monday after rain crushes course

The final round of the 2018 BMW Championship has been postponed to Monday after being bumped back multiple times on Sunday because of rain.

The Philadelphia area where Aronimink Golf Club is located has received several inches of rain, and more is expected on Monday. If at least half of the 69 golfers in the field do not finish by Monday night, the event will be reduced to 54 holes. Otherwise it could spill into Tuesday.

There are myriad implications here. If the tournament is called after 54 holes, Justin Rose would be declared the winner at 17 under and would rise to No. 1 in the world.

Projected new top-4 in world if BMW Championship is shortened to 54 holes: 1. Justin Rose

2. DJ

3. Koepka

4. JT — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 9, 2018

On the other end, things wouldn’t be as sunny for three-time major champ Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, who is T39 after 54 holes, is on the outside looking in for the top 30 in the FedEx Cup race and as it stands right now, would not qualify for the Tour Championship. So what, right? Well, it’s a little more complex than that because Spieth, who is playing his 23rd event and will play his 24th at the Ryder Cup in three weeks, needs to play in 25 events or he runs the risk of violating the following PGA Tour rule:

The PGA Tour is in the second year of a policy that requires players to compete in a minimum of 25 events if they fail to add an event to their schedule that they have not played in the previous four years.

According to ESPN, he is looking at a possible suspension or fine.

If he fails to qualify and comes up short, it is unclear what would happen. No player has violated the policy, but the tour’s regulations stipulate that he could receive a major fine (believed to be $20,000) or a suspension.

All of this is a big bummer given how exciting the golf has been this week and how many big names are in contention. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are among the big names chasing Rose on a soft course with an abundance of birdies being made. One more day of that would be delightful.

Hopefully (and especially for Spieth) we get it on Monday.