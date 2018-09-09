Fantasy Football: Will Fuller, Greg Olsen headline the Week 1 injury report

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

The first full Sunday of NFL regular-season action each year brings about a sense of optimism and renewal for all 32 teams that’s can’t quite be replicated at any other point in the season. The same goes for the countless Fantasy squads that have been painstakingly constructed by savvy general managers throughout the summer.

- Advertisement -

Key injuries are one of the quickest ways that sunshine turns to rain in the Fantasy realm, however, so we’ll endeavor to provide you the latest information each Sunday morning on who’s suiting up and who’s sitting for that week’s games. With that said, let’s jump right into an encouragingly light Week 1 injury report and get the season started:

Quarterback

The Buccaneers‘ Jameis Winston will miss the first three games of the regular season while serving a suspension, leaving Ryan Fitzpatrick at the controls of Tampa’s offense. Fitzpatrick proved serviceable as a starter for a three-game stretch last season while Winston tended to a shoulder injury, leading the team to a 2-1 record over that span while generating a 3:1 TD:INT and throwing for 745 yards in those contests. While the veteran is competent, he’s certainly a few notches below Winston at this point in their respective careers, downgrading the outlook of the Bucs’ pass catchers to a certain degree.

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

The Panthers‘ Greg Olsen was a Saturday addition to the injury report, earning a questionable tag due to a back injury. Details have been scarce and there hadn’t been a previous indication of a back injury for the veteran, but as of late Saturday night reports, Olsen is still expected to suit up for Sunday’s 4:25pm ET kickoff.

The Steelers’ Vance McDonald (foot) is officially out for Sunday’s season-opening battle versus the Browns, leaving Jesse James to serve as Pittsburgh’s front-line tight end to open the season against the Browns.

The Cardinals‘ Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday afternoon’s opener versus the Redskins after having been activated from the PUP list last weekend and putting in limited practices this week.

The Ravens‘ Hayden Hurst (foot) is out for multiple games to open the season, leaving Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams to handle Baltimore’s tight end reps.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Vikings‘ Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is officially questionable to face the 49ers, but with full practices Thursday and Friday, he’s expected to play.

The Buccaneers’ Brent Grimes is officially out against the Saints with a groin injury he picked up during the practice week. Given the struggles the Bucs’ secondary endured last season with Grimes in the lineup, his absence bumps up the outlook for the Saints passing game even further.

Safeties

The Seahawks‘ Earl Thomas, who held out throughout training camp and preseason, is expected to be active for Sunday’s opener against the Broncos.

The Chiefs‘ Eric Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful to face the Chargers.

Starting Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Panthers, upping the Fantasy prospects of the Carolina passing game in the process.

Defensive Linemen

The Chargers’ Joey Bosa (foot) has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the Chiefs after having been seen in a walking boot at Friday’s practice.

The Buccaneers’ Vita Vea (calf) is out against the Saints on Sunday, delaying the first-round pick’s NFL debut until at least Week 2.

The Giants‘ Olivier Vernon (ankle) is out for Sunday’s opener against the Jaguars.

The Cardinals’ Markus Golden (knee) is out against the Redskins, as he’s still recovering from last season’s ACL tear.

Linebackers