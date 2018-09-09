Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Trey Burton, sit Russell Wilson

The first full Sunday of Fantasy football is already here, and that means players are finalizing their Week 1 Fantasy football lineups. With no regular season performances to go off, Week 1 can be a head-scratcher. You need proven 2018 Fantasy football rankings to help you decide who to sit and who to start, so before locking in your lineups, be sure to check out what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say. This proprietary prediction model has been used to power the projections at the three largest Fantasy sites, and decidedly beat human experts in 2017 when there was a significant difference in rankings. It’ll give you the non-biased, data-driven edge needed to crush your Week 1 Fantasy football picks.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 1 of the NFL season. One Fantasy football pick the model loves this week: Bears tight end Trey Burton.

Burton will be a top option for Mitchell Trubisky after playing second fiddle to Zach Ertz in Philadelphia last year. He only had 23 catches last season, but five of them went for touchdowns, so he’s a proven red-zone target.

New Chicago coach Matt Nagy, a former offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, is expected to utilize Burton like Travis Kelce was used in Kansas City. He’ll line up as a traditional tight end, split out wide at times and start out of the backfield to create mismatches. He’s projected to go for big numbers in Week 1 against the Packers, a team that got shredded through the air in 2017. The model says Burton is a top-five tight end this week with 7.2 projected Fantasy points, more than players like Delanie Walker (6.5) and Jimmy Graham (6.4).

And a massive shocker that SportsLine’s Fantasy Football rankings are calling for in Week 1: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a top-five quarterback according to market value, stumbles this week against Denver and finishes outside the top 20. He’s a player to consider putting on the bench.

Denver’s defense ended last season on a high note. In fact, the Broncos‘ secondary did not allow a passing touchdown in three of their final five games. Wilson is projected to have just 17.3 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 21st among quarterbacks.

