Cowboys vs. Panthers odds: Strong picks from proven computer model that beat experts

The late afternoon slate of Week 1 NFL games is highlighted by an NFC clash as the Carolina Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Panthers are three-point favorites, up from an opener of 2.5 in most markets. The over-under for total points scored has dropped to 42 from an opening of 44.5. Carolina won 11 games last season, but is still widely seen as an underdog in the NFC South behind the Saints and Falcons. The Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from a 9-7 season that was derailed by a suspension to star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. The computer went 48-34 on A-rated picks last year and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Carolina is looking to build on an 11-win season, while Dallas is seeking a return to the playoffs after coming up short last year.

The computer knows Carolina is looking to build on an 11-win season, while Dallas is seeking a return to the playoffs after coming up short last year. The Cowboys were second in the NFL last year with 135.6 rushing yards per game, and the ground attack should again be the focal point of the offense. Elliott and friends will run behind what is widely regarded as one of the best offensive lines in the league, but it will be somewhat short-handed as All-Pro center Travis Frederick is out while he deals with a neurological disorder.

Dallas will have new faces on offense in an effort to replace departed receiver Dez Bryant and retired tight end Jason Witten. The team acquired Allen Hurns from the Jaguars in the off-season and drafted Michael Gallup. The Cowboys surprised many observers when they released Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history. Training camp journeyman Brett Maher was pegged to replace him.

But Carolina has plenty of weapons as well. the Panthers should boast a similarly run-heavy approach, with dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton always lurking as a game-breaking threat with his legs. They added depth by signing veteran C.J. Anderson to go with the versatile Christian McCaffrey.

Rookie receiver D.J. Moore is expected to provide the down-field passing threat Carolina has lacked the past couple of seasons. Veteran Torrey Smith also joined the receiving unit.

Led by linebacker Luke Kuechly, Carolina finished No. 7 in total defense last year with a scoring average of 20.4 points per game. The Cowboys were right behind at 20.8.

Who wins Cowboys-Panthers? And what side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to get the pick from the advanced computer model that has returned followers more than $4,000.