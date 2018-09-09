College football bowl projections: SEC, Big Ten see potential bids shaken up after Week 2

There is no change among the teams in projected to be in the College Football Playoff or the other New Year’s Six games this week. Those 12 teams mostly dominated their games, winning by an average of 39 points.

That includes No. 2 Clemson’s two point win at Texas A&M. The Tigers were the only team that got challenged in any significant way. In fact, if not for a few mistakes by the Aggies, we would be talking about the most important upset of the early season. Clemson survived though, and there really isn’t any reason to be concerned about the Tigers yet. Rarely does anyone win a championship wire-to-wire without being challenged once or twice during the regular season.

Even Stanford had it relatively easy in the best game on paper among the teams projected for the New Year’s Six. The No. 10 Cardinal downed No. 17 USC and were never seriously threatened by the Trojans in a 17-3 win.

2019 College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 7 National Championship

Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m.

ESPN Title game Semifinal winners Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Tex. 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma Dec. 29 Orange Bowl

Miami 4/8 p.m.

ESPN Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl / Loc. Time / TV Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m.

ESPN SEC vs. Big 12 Georgia vs. West Virginia Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m.

ESPN Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Wisconsin vs. Washington Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m.

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Stanford vs. Boise State Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon

ESPN At-large vs. At-large Auburn vs. Penn State

One new team to this week’s projections is Kentucky, which ended a 31-game losing streak to Florida by beating the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville. I guess Dan Mullen has a lot of work to do to get Florida back to being competitive in the SEC East. Of course, that is true for everybody after the message Georgia sent to the rest of the division in a 51-10 pummeling of South Carolina.

Arkansas showed why SEC teams rarely leave the South for a nonconference game. The Razorbacks went to Colorado State and lost 34-27. The Rams entered the game at 0-2 and had not looked very good in either loss but scored 25 unanswered points in the last 18 minutes to stun Arkansas. Mississippi State did look good in its Midwestern test, easily handling Kansas State 31-10 in Manhattan, Kansas.

The league has two more nonconference games outside the South. Next week, the SEC invades the state of Indiana. Missouri figures to be a heavy favorite at Purdue, while Vanderbilt will likely be a huge underdog at Notre Dame.

Weather played havoc with a lot of games again this week, but fortunately, none were canceled. Last week, Akron at Nebraska and South Dakota at Iowa State were both canceled, leaving all three FBS teams involved with just 11 games on their remaining schedules.

Each of those teams could find themselves in the same position Florida State was last season. The Seminoles needed to reschedule its canceled game with Louisiana-Monroe to have enough wins to become bowl eligible. Currently, Akron and Iowa State are projected to have five wins, while the Cornhuskers are projected for four. Nebraska is a pretty strong APR team and would be a good candidate for a spot at 5-7 if such a team is needed this season.

However, in the current projections, there are no 5-7 teams. I have exactly 78 bowl eligible teams for the 39 games, so no 6-6 teams are being left out either.

