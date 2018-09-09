Colin Kaepernick collusion case expected to be heard in 2018 as QB keeps training in New York area

No date has been scheduled to this point for the start of Colin Kaepernick’s collusion hearing with the NFL, but league sources fully anticipate that process taking place prior to the end of the regular season.

System arbitrator Stephen Burbank, who ruled against the league’s motion seeking to in essence dismiss the suit, has yet to set a schedule for the lawyers to present before him. But it’s expected to take place sometime in November or December and will require lawyers to clear out ample time for what will function as a trial before the arbitrator. Burbank, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, resides in the Philadelphia area, with the NFL and NFLPA expecting the hearings to take place in that area.

- Advertisement -

It could take two weeks or more to complete the process, with owners, coaches, NFL officials and others required to take part and answer questions. Burbank will then decide whether Kaepernick’s legal team has presented sufficient evidence to prove that a team or teams worked in collusion with each other, the league office, or an outside agent (in this case President Donald Trump) to prevent Kaepernick from being worked out or signed by an NFL team. He would also rule on any damages Kaepernick is due, which would be based on lost earnings and could also include “treble damages,” equating to three times the amount the player lost.

Kaepernick, sources said, continues to work out daily, usually leaving New York City before dawn to throw and work with a personal trainer in New Jersey. Although it does not appear any teams are seriously considering signing him at this point — having just employed collectively over 100 quarterbacks in the preseason without Kaepernick getting a tryout — Kaepernick remains in good spirits, according to several people close to him, and continues to throw himself into his throwing, strength and conditioning program.

He is joined on most days by former 49er teammate Eric Reid, who quickly joined Kaepernick during his sideline protests and remains an unsigned free agent who generated very little traction on the open market. Reid, who also hired Kaepernick’s lawyers in his pursuit of a potential collusion case, has moved to the New York area as well.