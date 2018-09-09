Carson Wentz remains week to week after missing opener, could return in September

The Eagles have not ruled out the possibility of Carson Wentz returning in the next few weeks and remain encouraged by his progress in recovering from season-ending knee surgery last year, sources said. Wentz worked out before their season-opening game Thursday night, still not cleared for full-game contact, but continues to trend in the right direction.

Wentz will continue to practice and be evaluated on a weekly basis as to his availability on Sundays. The Eagles coaches continue to prepare as if the 2017 MVP candidate could return as their starter for upcoming games and have not ruled him out playing in September, the sources said. They have not circled a particular date for a return and will continue to consult with doctors, who will guide the final decision to clear Wentz for games.

The Eagles are obviously taking every precaution with their young franchise quarterback, who sustained multiple ligament tears in his knee late last season. After a strong start to training camp they backed off his schedule for 11-on-11 work for a spell, and teams officials have refrained from setting an expectations for a return. Coach Doug Pederson has snapped at the media recently, seemingly weary from the daily, albeit necessary, inquires about the status of his superstar player, and speculation about Wentz’s return has been a dominant national storyline.

As things stand, the wait is nearing its conclusion, with all involved hopeful that Wentz is back on the field shortly.