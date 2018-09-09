Browns rookie picks off Ben Roethlisberger twice in the first half of his debut

When the Cleveland Brown came on the board with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, there was a fairly widespread expectation that they’d take a pass-rusher to slot into the lineup across from 2017 No. 1 pick Myles Garrett. Instead, the Browns went in another direction and took a cornerback.

Denzel Ward is already making them look pretty smart. In the first half of his debut game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ward has already intercepted Ben Roethlisberger — twice.

- Advertisement -

The first interception came on a broken play, where Ward read Big Ben’s eyes and darted in front of Antonio Brown, the intended receiver, before Roethlisberger could squeeze the ball into a tight window.

The second pick for Ward came late in the second quarter, when he ended up in the right place at the right time. Roethlisberger’s pass intended for Jesse James hit off the tight end’s hands and slid right on through, landing in Ward’s lap.

Cleveland’s offense unfortunately could not capitalize on either opportunity Ward created, as Tyrod Taylor and company were shut out by the Pittsburgh defense during the first half.