Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from pond near Georgia home

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pond near his Georgia home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a police dog and its handler located the boy Saturday night after he was reported missing in Conyers, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

Rockdale County sheriff’s spokeswoman Yolande Lovingood-Moore identified the boy as 4-year-old Legend Benton.

Rockdale County fire spokesman Jacade Long said sheriff’s deputies performed CPR on the boy and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. But the child did not survive.

Long said the boy lived in a house near the pond where he was found.

