Woman, toddler drown in flash flooding in north Texas, police say

DALLAS — A woman and her young child have drowned after their car was swept into a flooded culvert in Fort Worth amid heavy rainfall across North Texas and other parts of the state. The bodies of the woman, who was in her 20s, and her 2-year-old have been recovered, police said.

Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani said the car had stalled in floodwaters Saturday near the culvert. He said passing vehicles created waves that pushed the car into the culvert, submerging it.

The soil already was saturated from rain in recent days, causing heavy rainfall that began Friday to overwhelm creeks and turn streets into streams.

The National Weather Service issued flash-flood watches for parts of the state.

Up to 7 inches of rain was forecast for areas around San Antonio.

Fort Worth Fire officials confirmed a third person drowned Saturday in southeast Fort Worth his car was swept away from floodwaters, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports. The man’s identity has not been released.