Watch Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter: Fight time, live stream, Showtime boxing, online

The vacant WBC world welterweight championship will be on the line Saturday night in Brooklyn as Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) takes on former titleholder Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOS).

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast — In This Corner with Brian Campbell — where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

- Advertisement -

Garcia had been the reigning WBC welterweight champion up until last March when he was defeated by Keith Thurman via split decision inside the same Barclays Center, where Saturday’s bout will be taking place. It was then expected that new champion Thurman would square off with mandatory challenger Porter, but injuries prevented him from agreeing to the title defense on time, and he was subsequently stripped of the WBC welterweight title.

Saturday night, Garcia will have a chance to earn the title back he lost over a year ago if he can fend off the efforts of Porter. The winner is also looking at a potential matchup with current IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence later on this year.

Garcia vs. Porter main card viewing info

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)

Garcia vs. Porter main card, odds