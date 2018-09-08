USC vs. Stanford score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

It’s a rematch of the 2017 Pac-12 Championship Game on Saturday as No. 17 USC heads north to take on No. 10 Stanford. The Trojans beat the Cardinal twice last season, winning that conference championship 31-28 only a few months after the USC beat Stanford 42-24. Both of those games were played in the friendly confines of home for the Trojans, however, and the last time these two met in Palo Alto, California, the Cardinal won 27-10.

At the time, it was Stanford’s third straight win over USC and seventh victory in the last nine meetings. Still, even if Stanford has had the upper hand more often recently, USC dominates the series, leading 61-32-3 all-time.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from USC vs. Stanford. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

