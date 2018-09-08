US Open Final 2018: Serena Williams demands apology from umpire after controversial game penalty

Serena Williams found herself in a hole as she failed to capture her 24th Grand Slam title on Saturday at the US Open. Not only did she drop her first set to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, but her second set was full of controversy.

During that second set, Williams was warned because her coach was allegedly making hand signals, which results in code violation. Williams was upset by the violation, claiming that her coach was simply giving her a thumbs up and demanding an apology from chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

“You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her,” Williams told Ramos on the court. “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

Williams remained upset and later smashed her racket on the court, which resulted in another violation — this time resulting in a point penalty. This made the 36-year-old Williams even more upset, leading to her further chastising Ramos — including calling him a “thief.” Eventually, a full game penalty was leveled against Williams.

Serena Williams after getting penalized because she called judge a “thief” “There;s a a lot of men who have said things and because they are men nothing happens to them”….pic.twitter.com/Vr9WTspqFw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

It wound up being an extremely costly ordeal for Williams, who was attempting to play herself back into the match. Shortly after the incident, she dropped the second set and Osaka took home her first Grand Slam title.