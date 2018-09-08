Tiger Woods score: Good looks at 2018 BMW Championship aren't enough to join leaders

A 4-under 66 for Tiger Woods in Round 3 of the BMW Championship at Aronimink sounds pretty good in theory. It’s also quite good in reality, but the fact that the scoring average on a super soft and wet course on Saturday was a tick over 67 dampens the excitement a bit. Woods was strong against par, but he was only moderately better than the rest of this elite field.

The 66 moved him to 12 under for the tournament, which was five strokes back of the lead at the time he finished and will be farther than that when he starts his final round on Sunday. After playing the first round at Aronimink in 62, Woods has just been lapped the last two days. He’s not playing poorly, necessarily, as he’s only made four bogeys all week. He’s just not scoring like he needs to.

Woods lost strokes to the field again on Saturday (just as he did on Friday) with his driver. He also didn’t take advantage of a load of birdie looks early in the round (more on that below), and as a result, Woods parred 11 straight holes at one point after making two birdies to open the day, even though he hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

You could feel it slipping away a bit as Woods parred his way through the meat of the round given how hot everyone else on the course was. Woods was scoring like he was trying to win a U.S. Open and not a John Deere Classic.

Another pair of birds over the final four holes gave him a prayer going into Sunday, but he’s going to have to bookend his Thursday 62 with another one on Sunday if he wants to keep up with a field that has the collective accelerator to the floor.

This isn’t necessarily Woods’ pace these days, although he proved on Thursday that he still has a little giddyup. When I think about Woods finding success, I think about him shooting 66 when the field average is 71, not when players seemingly have more eagle looks than bogey looks.

It appears that just as has been the case throughout the season, Woods will again fall just short of victory this week at Aronimink. Barring something spectacular and crazy on Sunday, Woods will go to East Lake with his game intact, but the win column still empty.

Here are three more takeaways from Tiger’s third round.

1. Missed birdies: Woods had seven looks from 13 feet and in throughout the day and made just three. All of this is tied into the same reality that Woods just didn’t score like he needed to on Saturday, but it’s still interesting to take a more granular look at why exactly that was the case.

2. Round 3 scoring average: Woods came into Round 3 tied for first in third round scoring average on the PGA Tour this season. He bested that 68.4 number by nearly two and a half strokes, but it still wasn’t enough to do much of anything on Moving Day. Woods moved up a few spots on the leaderboard, but not enough to find himself in the driver’s seat (or any of the seats, really) come Sunday.

3. One of the guys: I know we reached this point a long time ago, but Woods is legitimately just another superstar trying to win a golf tournament these days. When I’m watching these events, I view him in the same light as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and all the rest and see his age more than anything as a hindrance to his game. It will never not be remarkable that this became a reality one year after he was cleared to chip golf balls following his fourth back surgery.